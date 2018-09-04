Taking up the Mahuru Māori challenge

Image / Mahuru Māori YouTube

1,700 people have signed up for this year’s Mahuru Māori with over half of them challenging themselves to speak only te reo Māori for the entire month of September.

Mahuru Māori is an initiative run by Te Wānanga o Aotearoa and was established in 2014.

The initiative gives people of all levels of te reo Māori the opportunity to commit to speaking Māori for all (or part) of September.

Te Taura Whiri I te reo Māori now holds Te Wiki o te Reo Māori in September to coincide with Mahuru Māori.

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa chief executive Te Ururoa Flavell says having the support of Te Taura Whiri I te reo Māori will mean more people speaking te reo on a daily basis.

"I'm excited to hear more te reo Māori being spoken both at work and in the community during the next month and beyond. I have always been a strong advocate of te reo Māori and I'll be supporting everyone who takes up the challenge," says Flavell.

Te Taura Whiri Chief Executive Ngahiwi Apanui says, "Te reo Māori will flourish with everyone's support: from those whose contribution is to encourage young people to those who contribute by talking the talk day-in and day-out".

Registered participants will receive their Mahuru Māori packs in the coming days and people can still register throughout the month.

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori runs from September 10-16.

Mahuru Māori is also being supported by Te Puni Kōkiri and Te Mātāwai.