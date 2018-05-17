TAHUA 2018: Will Govt deliver for Māori Education?

A wide range of areas within the Education sector are hoping get a decent bag of "lollies" from the Govt's budget announcement later today.

Some areas of interest specifically for Māori Education include funding for Kōhanga Reo, which received $5mil last year. Also, with so many Māori students in charter schools, what would their future look like now that all existing charter schools have applied to become part of the state school system.

Renowned Māori educator Tāwhirimatea Williams says it would be beneficial to have a separate Māori board which is run by Māori for Māori Education.