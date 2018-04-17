Student union presses govt to restore post-grad allowances

The New Zealand Union of Students' Associations is pressing the Minister of Education to reinstate post-graduate students' eligibility for student allowances in next month's budget.

NZUSA says Labour made this promise during the 2017 election campaign and the student body is now looking for a start date.

An NZUSA petition calling on Education Minister Chris Hipkins to urgently restore the allowance in the government's upcoming budget has gained nearly 2,000 signatures.

Mr Hipkins told Rereātea to wait for the Budget 2018.

If the government reinstates the post-graduate degree allowance it would come into effect in 2019.