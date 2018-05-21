Sold out Matariki puppet show returns

Stars, fishes, gods and even a taniwha, the thing is they're all puppets.

Rangi and Papa is Matariki puppet show to welcome the Māori new year whichpromises to showcase Māori tales to the next generation.

It's magical, it's glow in the dark and it's entertaining.

37 characters and 4 performers. The play opens at The Pumphouse in Takapuna and then heads to Kaitaia.

The performers combine singing and bilingual scripts to ensure that the Māori essence is kept.

2017's sold out show is back again for an Auckland to Northland tour, hoping to share a side of mātauranga Māori that kids may not have heard before.

The show opens in Auckland on May 28.