Six Māori writers selected for Te Papa Tupu

Six aspiring Māori writers have been selected for Te Papa Tupu, the annual writing programme developed by the Māori Literature Trust and held by Huia Publishers.

The six writers are:

Ataria Rangipikitia Sharman, (Ngāpuhi, Tapuika Te Arawa) Porirua

Cassie Hart, (Ngāi Tahu) New Plymouth

Colleen Maria Lenihan, (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi) Auckland

Hone Rata, (Ngāti Maniapoto, Taranaki) New Plymouth

Nadine Hura, (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi) Aotea Park

Shilo Kino, (Ngāpuhi, Tainui) Auckland

The six recipients will spend six months developing their manuscript alongside a mentor before publishing their story.

Throughout the six months, the writers will attend workshops and become a part of the writing community in addition to attending the national writer’s festival.

Writer and trustee of the Māori Literature Trust, Whiti Hereaka, says, “It was my pleasure and privilege to select the participants for Te Papa Tupu 2018. Congratulations to the six writers who start their journey with the programme. I can't wait to see what they all make of the opportunity.”

Reina Whaitiri, who is a poet, literature teacher, researcher and previous Te Papa Tupu mentor, says she is pleased to see the wide range and level of Māori story-telling among the applicants.

“There was a wide range of offerings, some exploring new and exciting topics and some delving into Māori mythology and history. It is gratifying to know that there are Māori out there committed to writing and telling our stories in their unique way.”

Hereaka says the selection process was difficult and urges other applicants not be discouraged as it took her a couple of tries before she was successful.

Te Papa Tupu 2018 commences in July.