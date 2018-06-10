Rawiri Waititi awarded inaugural Tā Hemi Henare Scholarship

Today the inaugural scholarship awards ceremony for the He Manu Pīrere nō Te Kōhanga Reo was held by Te Kōhanga Reo National Trust Board in Wellington.

These scholarships are for past students of Kōhanga Reo who are studying at tertiary level.

The main award, the Tā Hemi Henare scholarship worth $10,000 for a student studying towards a PhD was awarded to Rawiri Waititi to support his Doctorate degree at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi.

Waititi says his subject is tied to the traditional stories of his people Te Whānau a Apanui. He wants to produce a resource as a gift for his people. He attended Te Kōhanga Reo o Pōtaka, and then Te Kohanga Reo o Whangaparaoa.

“Kōhanga Reo made me who I am, it was also where my self-determination, my awareness, my dedication to my Māori world and my Māori language were planted,” says Waititi.

“Our teachers back then were our elders from home, there wasn't refinement back then, the refinement was within the language of our elders who ran the Kōhanga Reo in those days,” says Waititi.

Five students were awarded $2000 each, and 20 other students given $1000, so this really is a significant investment by The Kōhanga Reo Trust. Speaking for The Kōhanga Reo Trust Iritana Tawhiwhirangi says that if the child is reared properly by the immediate and wider family they can reach the heights of education.

“This is celebrating those children who were the dreams our elders, that's why I say they can achieve if they stay true to the Māori world, not just Kōhanga Reo but the Māori world,” says Tawhiwhirangi.

HE MANU PĪRERE NŌ TE KŌHANGA REO SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS 2018

POST GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS $5,000 (5 Scholarships)

Moko Cooper, Ngāti Raukawa, Waikato, Ngāti Rangitihi. Te Kōhanga Reo o Raukawa. Tāhuhu Whakaakoranga (Masters in Teaching), Te Wānanga o Raukawa.

Te Uatorikriki Soloman, Ngā Ruahine, Ngāti Toarangatira. Te Namu Te Kōhanga Reo. Tāhuhu Mātauranga Māori, Te Wānanga o Raukawa.

Tiria Waitai, Rongowhakaata, Tūhoe. Te Kōhanga Reo o Rongowhakaata. Master’s in Education Leadership, Te Whare Wānanga o Waikato.

Anna Whaanga, Rongomaiwāhine, Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Wairoa, Ngai Tamanuhiri. Te Kōhanga Reo o Ruawharo Marae. Masters in Māori Studies, Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi.

Moerangi Black, Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa. Tāneatua, Apanui ki Whakatāne. Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Maori Studies, Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuārangi.

UNDERGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIPS $1,000 (20 Scholarships)

Waiora Te Kani Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Oneone, Ngāti Konohi. Te Kōhanga Reo o Tōku Mapihi Maurea. Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Māori and Indigenous Studies, The University of Waikato.

Stacey-Ria Te Kurapa King, Rongowhakaata, Ngai Tuhoe, Ngā Puhi. Te Kōhanga o Ngā Kuaka (Kirikiriroa). Bachelor of Health Science, The University of Auckland.

Matawai Winiata, Ngāti Pareraukawa, Ngāti Pukaki, Ngāti Takihiku. Te Kakano o te Kura Kohanga Reo. Poutuarongo Wharetapere, Te Wānanga o Raukawa.

Pani White, Tuhoe, Te Arawa. Te Kōhanga Reo o Pipiwharauroa. Bachelor of Maori and Pacific Development, The University of Waikato.

Ahirana Waata-Amai, Ngai Tāmanuhiri, Ngai Tahu, Te Whanau a Kai. Te Kōhanga Reo o Kimihia Te Kupu. Bachelor of Arts in Te Reo Māori (minoring in Māori Studies), Victoria University of Wellington.

Parekura Te Kani Rangiuaia, Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga a Mahaki. Te Poho o Rawiri Te Kōhanga Reo (Turanga-nui-a-Kiwa). Bachelor of Midwifery, Waikato Institute of Technology.

Quade Tapsell, Ngāti Porou, Te Arawa, Ngāti Kahungunu. Tōku Māpihi Maurea Te Kōhanga Reo (Kirikiriroa). Bachelor of Arts (Māori Language and Digital Business), Waikato University

Cassidy Thomson, Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Wai. Te Kōhanga Reo o Takahiwai Bachelor of Education (Primary), Te Wānanga o Te Awanuiarangi

Hinematawaia Vercoe, Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Arawa. Te Wānanga Whare Tāpere o Tākitimu Te Kōhanga Reo. Bachelor of Arts (Te Reo Māori) Eastern Institute of Technology

Barlow Anderson, Ngati Rongomai/Ngati Manawa, Tuhoe/Whakatohea, Ngati Tahinga/ Ngati Koata, Ngati Porou. Te Amokura Kōhanga Reo. Bachelor Commerce/Marketing and Indigenous Development/He Kura Matanui, The University of Otago.

Raukura Doyle, Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Ruanui, Te Atiihaunui a Papaarangi, Ngāti Raukawa. Motukairangi Te Kōhanga Reo (Miramar, Wellington). Bachelor of Health & Laws (conjoint), Victoria University of Wellington

Tira Edmonds-Puketapu, Te Ati Awa mo runga I te rangi, Ngāti Raukawa,Tūhoe ki Ruapani. Arohanui ki Te Tangata Kōhanga Reo (Waiwhetu)

James Tipene, Te Arawa, Mataatua, Kahungunu, Tainui. Te Pipiwharauroa Kōhanga Reo. Bachelor of Arts, The University of Waikato.

Kataraina Jones-Turipa, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Kahungungu ki te Wairoa, Ngāi Tūhoe, Te Whanau-ā- Apanui. Te Pahou Marae Te Kōhanga Reo. Bachelor of Arts (Te Reo Māori) and Bachelor of Commerce, Victoria University of Wellington.

Jodi Kohu, Ngāti Koata, Ngati Kura, Ngati Toa Rangatira. Kōpuawai Te Kōhanga Reo o Whakatu. Heke Whakaakoranga (Kōhungahunga), Te Wānanga o Raukawa.

Kaya Leef, Ngā Puhi, Te Rarawa. Te Kōhanga Reo o Te Hau Kapua. Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Laws, The University of Auckland.

Olinka Matete, Rongowhakaata, Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Pōrou. Kimihia Te Kupu Kōhanga Reo. Bachelor of Māori and Pacific Development, The University of Waikato.

Amiria Reweti, Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Toa Rangatira. Te Kohanga Reo o te Kakano o Te Kura. Bachelor of Laws and Maori Studies, Victoria University of Wellington.

Roimata Sam, Ngāti Koata, Ngati Toa Rangatira, Ngāti Mahuta. Kōpuawai Te Kōhanga Reo o Whakatu. Heke Whakaakoranga (Kōhungahunga), Te Wānanga o Raukawa.

Ihaka Smith, Ngai Te Rangi, Ngati Ranginui, Ngati Pukenga, Ngati Awa, Te Whakatohea. Te Kōhanga Reo o Matapihi. Bachelors in Bicultural Social Services, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

The Provider Scholarships are made possible through the following Providers: Crombie Lockwood Insurance, Ssangyong, ITM, Noel Leeming, and Power Shop.