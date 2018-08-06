Raetihi set to host four-day addiction wānanga

A team of 20 drug and alcohol rehabilitation experts- including former addicts- are bringing an intensive four-day addiction workshop to Raetihi.

He Waka Eke Noa will bring a whānau and community-based kaupapa Māori approach to addiction support next month.

The marae-based workshop takes place this week follows on from a community-supported methamphetamine addiction workshop held at Raetihi.

The workshop is aimed at focusing support on up to 50 users and addicts, and those directly affected by substance abuse.

He Waka Eke Noa member Bessina Pehi-Tamatea has been key in lining up for Raetihi a broad range of addiction support workers including from the Higher Ground severe addiction rehabilitation unit in Auckland, the Salvation Army Bridge, Drug Court, Wings Trust, Odyssey, Te Ara Hou, prison, Epsom Lodge, community, Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous.

"There is lots of talent in the mix," Bessina said. "There will be A&D counselling, peer support and other workers too."

The purpose is to engage with current users of drugs and alcohol and to support a change by showing how kaupapa Māori and clinical approaches can influence recovery-based daily living.

"Our aim is to encourage people to see that there is hope outside of drugs and alcohol addiction and give them information on how to access support. Key to this is our goal of participation and cohesion of whānau, hapū and iwi, encompassing all cultures."

The programme will run from 9am-3pm, with a night component (6-8pm) of therapeutic interventions, waiata, haka and whakawhanaungatanga, to cater for those who work during the day.

People wanting to register can contact their health provider or the police, or email enquiries@uenuku.iwi.nz