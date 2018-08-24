Programme is a sight for sore little eyes

More than 1,000 children from low decile South Auckland schools will be screened for undiagnosed eye conditions by a local charity this month.

The Essilor Vision Foundation eventually hopes to screen more than 3,000 decile one and two primary and intermediate aged school students throughout the country this year.

Things are starting to look brighter for the students of Te Mātauranga School.

Optometrist Hadyn Treanor says that sight is one of the preventable learning barriers for a lot of children.



"We can't just wait for those kids to come to us, we're coming out to try to find those ones who don't know they have a problem, where a little can make a big difference in their lives," says Treanor.

Foundation chairman Adrian Paterson says, "The fact that their vision isn't so good is a handicap to their learning and thereby [causes] boredom in the classroom that can lead to behavior problems."

The programme has only been running for the last two years but has already screened 4,800 children.

About 30% of them are referred to their optometrist and half of those are given spectacles.

The programme is working alongside Massey University to see what the effects of having glasses are in learning and behavior.

