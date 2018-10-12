Piupiu on display in London

A piupiu creation that was weaved by Rotorua-based weaver Teresa Murray is one of 200 works on exhibit at The Royal Academy of Arts in London.

Murray is pleased to see one of her creations on showcase at the prestigious Art institution and says that it’s a huge honour for her after 30 years of dedicating her life to learning, producing and teaching the art of weaving.

“I feel so happy that my mahi was selected and really humbled...never in my life has a piece of my work gone that far and I never would have imagined that one of my piupiu would be in an exhibition in London.”

Murray began her training at the New Zealand Arts and Crafts Institute under the guidance of the prominent Te Arawa weaver, Emily Schuster in the 1980s.

“Emily really pushed my boundaries and was happy to share and because I was taught by Emily, anything that my students want to know now from me I will show them and I will share too.”

The institution, where Murray is now employed, recently opened their own gallery onsite, Āhua Gallery, which allows both tutors and students to showcase their work.

“Our gallery is beautiful. It is something that we have always wanted and is definitely a 'must-do' place to visit while in Rotorua” she says.

“I’m now busy working on new pieces to display in our own gallery. Weaving and making piupiu are my life, so it’s great to be able showcase what I make here in Rotorua and in London.”

The Oceania exhibition opened last week and is set to stay open for the next two months.