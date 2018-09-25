Peace offering between Māori boys' boarding schools

On Sunday 23 September a plea was laid out on the marae ātea of Tama nui o te ao Katoa, Hato Paora College, during the welcoming ceremony for their new principal.

A request to cease the historical rivalry between the last two surviving Māori boys' boarding schools was put forward by Ricky Baker, old boy and current teacher of Te Aute College.

In a facebook post Baker said, “A truce has been made between Hato Paora and Te Aute. Throwing of stones, bad mouthing, putting one another down etc, etc, is to cease immediately.”

Pā Kingi, a representative of Hato Paora College, laid down a tewhatewha (long-handled Māori club) in the middle of the marae ātea, during the welcome ceremony, as a form of accepting the peaceful request.

Baker says, “The plea to cease this disgusting rivalry, through tikanga Māori on the marae ātea has been accepted by Hato Paoro and a tatau pounamu laid down to ensure that their acceptance of our plea was not taken lightly.”

He also says now that the seal is accepted internally, it now has to be accepted externally amongst the wider communities of both schools.

“It is now our task to ensure this tatau pounamu is accepted not only by us within the kura, but also outside of the kura. We cannot afford to break this new seal in any shape or form.

“It is time to make a new pathway for our kura. We are the only two Māori boys' boarding schools left. If we desecrate one another and cease to rid ourselves of the pirau within, then we might find ourselves ceasing to exist also.”

He says life Is too short for Māori to be fighting each other and it is time to stand together as one.