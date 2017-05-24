Panekiretanga students learn about Irish language methods

Around 40 Panekiretanga graduates are traveling around Europe to learn about the state of indigenous languages in several countries. The graduates are members of the academy of Māori language excellence in Hamilton.

It's not often that you see poi and haka performed on the streets of Dublin.

39 graduates from Te Panekiretanga led director by Tīmoti Karetu have come to explore indigenous language methods used in Great Britain.

Te Panekiretanga teacher Paraone Gloyne says, "We're here to see what aspects of their language implementation that we can discuss, with the chance that we may see new aspects that we could use back home."

The group visited Dublin's Trinity College at the invitation of language Ph.D. student Aoife Finn, who visited Te Wānanga o Aotearoa last year.

"The Māori language is my passion, so I thanked those who came from Te Panekiretanga, we are close friends because the language and my university supports their endeavors," said Finn

"The use of language in technology, the ability of technology to maintain the language, help unravel the language and other aspects of the technology used by the Irish that Māori has not done yet," said Gloyne.

Over the next three weeks, the contingent will travel to Scotland, then Wales, then onto Basque north of Spain via London.

It's the fourth language research expedition of it's kind. In previous years Tīmotu Karetu has led trips to the indigenous people of Tahiti, Hawaii and also America.