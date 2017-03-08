NZ universities shine in world rankings

New Zealand has again excelled in the latest world university rankings, being placed in the top 50 universities in the world in 22 different subjects.

“These are outstanding results for a country with eight universities being evaluated against 4,430 other universities from around the world”, says Executive Director of Universities New Zealand Chris Whelan.

The annual QS World University Rankings by Subject compares academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations, and impact.

Key results by university for 2017 are:

The University of Auckland

- featured in the top 50 in the world in 16 subjects , including two subjects in the top 20: ranked 16th in the world in Archaeology, 20th in Education, 29th in English Language and Literature, 33rd in Psychology, 34th in Geography and in Anatomy and Physiology, 36th in Law, 37thin Accounting and Finance, 38rd in Civil and Structural Engineering, 42nd in Modern Languages, 44th in Anthropology, 45th in Social Policy and Administration, 49th in Statistics and Operational Research, and 50th in Linguistics, Nursing, and Sociology.

• ranked 51-100 in a further 18 subjects.

Auckland University of Technology (AUT)

• featured in the top 50 in the world, placed 45th in Hospitality and Leisure Management.

•

• ranked 51-100 in Art and Design, and in Sports-related subjects, and 101-150 in Accounting and Finance.

University of Waikato

• featured in the top 50 in the world, placed 24th in Hospitality and Leisure Management.

•

• ranked 51-100 for Education, and 101-150 for Accounting and Finance, and Geography.

Massey University

- featured in the top 50 in the world in two subjects, placed 23rd in Veterinary Science, and 27th in Agriculture and Forestry.

• ranked 51-100 in Art and Design, Nursing, and Development Studies.

Victoria University of Wellington

• featured in the top 50 in the world, placed 46th in Law.

•

• ranked in the top 51-100 in English Language and Literature, Performing Arts, Psychology, Geography, Accounting and Finance, and Education.

University of Canterbury

• ranked in the top 51-100 in two subjects: Civil and Structural Engineering, and Education.

•

• also ranked 101-150 in English Language and Literature, Geography, Accounting and Finance, Law and Sociology.

Lincoln University

• featured in the top 50 in the world in two subjects: 39th in Agriculture and Forestry, and 48th in Hospitality and Leisure Management.

University of Otago

- featured in the top 50 in the world in five subjects, including one subject in the top 20: 7th in the world in Sports-related subjects, 24th in Anatomy and Physiology, 29th in Dentistry, 40th in Archaeology, and 44th in Development Studies.

• ranked in the top 51-100 in History, Performing Arts, Medicine, Psychology, Geography, Anthropology, and Law.

