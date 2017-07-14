NZ anti-racism message reaches millions

New Zealand’s first nationwide anti-racism campaign has reached millions of New Zealanders since its launch less than a year ago.



“Early on we realised many people didn’t think that prejudice existed or was a problem here so by raising the voices of everyday New Zealanders and sharing their personal experiences we helped others understand what racial prejudice sounds and feels like,” said Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.



“It seems people were keen to listen with our That’s Us campaign reaching more than 4.2 million people and engaging with 1.3 million.”



A month ago the Commission launched the Give Nothing to Racism campaign with the help of some of New Zealand’s most well-known artists, athletes, actors and leaders. The tongue-in-cheek video has been shared widely as have the video memes created by well known Kiwis.



“Checking our own behaviour when it comes to everyday racism was our next focus and it seems people have been keen to listen,” said Dame Susan.



“So far we have reached 4.2 million people and engaged with 2.1 million. We have had enquiries from overseas as other countries want to see how they can also utilise our hardcase but hard-hitting campaign.”



“Racial intolerance and attacks are on the rise globally. Encouraging Kiwis to treat each other with respect isn’t about being PC, it’s about giving others a fair go.”