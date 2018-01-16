Topic: Education

Nikayla Williams awarded $10,000 scholarship

By Te Kuru o te Marama Dewes

Results for almost 168,000 NCEA students were released today online by the qualifications authority with almost 28,000 logging in within the first hour. 

Nikayla Williams, a Western Springs College school-leaver has more than one reason to celebrate.  "I got my UE (University Entrance) which I've been waiting for pretty much the whole summer," she says.

The 17-year-old has been given the green light to pursue tertiary studies and the news comes with an extra bonus. 

"It's just good to know that I've finished school and did everything I did and now I can move into my next phase."

She's been an awarded a $10,000.00 scholarship from The Faculty of Māori and Indigenous Studies at The University of Waikato where she is enrolled in a Bachelor of Social Sciences.

"So I want my degree to help then move on to criminology and working with incarceration levels within Māori and stuff."

She plans to use the degree as a stepping stone to creating transformational change within Māori communities. Nikayla says she wants to better herself to give back help her people.

"I want that to later on lead me into the police, working with Māori police and working to bring together and connect Māori communities all around New Zealand."

