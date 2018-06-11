New wheels for Kōhanga Reo

Te Kōhanga Reo National Trust has announced 13 kōhanga reo are set to receive brand new vans.

In 2017, former Māori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell secured $5mil in funding specifically for kōhanga reo.

This is the first year that funding has come into play.

The brand new 12-seater vans come equipped with a three-year petrol allowance and insurance - each package is worth almost $74,000.

Kōhanga Reo National Trust CEO Kararaina Cribb says two vans will be assigned to most rohe, however Mataatua region will receive three as they have quite large numbers.

Waipukurau Kōhanga Reo whānau attended the announcement over the weekend and were the first to receive the key to their new kōhanga reo van.