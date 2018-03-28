New tertiary education bill passes

A new tertiary education bill has passed its final reading. It will see a range of changes to the sector according to Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

“The Tertiary Education Commission will have new powers under the Act to monitor the tertiary sector and to hold providers to account for their use of public funding,” Chris Hipkins says.

The bill will allow wānanga to seek consent to use a 'protected term', such as a university or polytechnic, giving them the same rights as private training establishments.

However, the minister has warned that there will be a tough test for applicants to use one of these terms.

Community Tertiary Education Providers (CTEP) will also be recognised as a new type of private training establishment in the Act.

“CTEPs are not-for-profit community groups providing tertiary education for the public good. This change will allow the public to distinguish them from for-profit providers," says Hipkins.

“The changes build on the strong foundations of the tertiary education system. We will continue to work to a better, stronger, and fairer tertiary sector that equips New Zealanders for the 21st century”.