National teacher shortage worsens

An annual survey of secondary school principals has found that schools right around the country are experiencing significant teacher shortages, worse than last year's results and in some cases, worse than ever before.

NZ Secondary Principals' Council chair James Morris says, "There's a perfect storm happening in education right now and it's our young people who are bearing the brunt of it."

"There is a wave of teachers about to retire and I'm embarrassed to say that we have reached the point where we are begging them to stay on, for another term, another year, until the crisis is over."

"Young graduates no longer want to enter the profession, the pay is far too low compared to what they earn in other careers and, of the new teachers who do enter the profession, nearly half burn out and leave within five years."

Vice President of Auckland Secondary School Principals' Association, Richard Dykes, agrees, "Principals are increasingly frustrated and concerned that the teacher shortage is getting worse, not better. I want to place highly skilled and motivated teachers in front of my

students, but this is getting harder and harder. I'm increasingly hearing stories from our members of schools having to cut subject choices, increase class sizes and timetable teachers into classes outside of their specialist curriculum area."

"Auckland Principals want to provide a world-class education system for our students and their families, but the worsening shortage of quality New Zealand teachers with the right skills and experience, is making this ever more difficult."

Morris and Dykes agree the shortages are at crisis level and urge the government to put in place sustainable ways to attract and keep teachers in the profession.