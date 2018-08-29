Ministers seek help to shape future for Māori education

A series of wānanga throughout the country will help shape the future for Māori education, Associate Education Minister, Kelvin Davis says.

"This government is focused on raising achievement for all Māori learners. These wānanga, facilitated by the Ministry of Education, are the biggest opportunity in decades to make sure all Māori voices are heard on education."

He says the first wānanga held in Rotorua yesterday was a great start as the majority of the attendees focused on how to normalise and improve the language in today’s society.

“Normalising te reo, improving and increasing the number of te reo teachers, as well as utilising traditional customs and practice were top of mind for participants, along with more careers focused subjects.”

Davis says the wānanga is a forum to discuss the importance of Māori education and how to ensure success for Māori in education, life, and employment.

“Māori will be telling us the best ways to promote the hauora of Māori learners, and about building stronger connections between education, iwi, whānau and local communities."

"We want all Māori children, parents, families, educators, and employers to come along to their local wānanga, and have their say," says Davis.

Over 25 wānanga will be taking place between now and mid-October.