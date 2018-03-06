Mike King on tour of hope

The I Am Hope tour is underway this week with Mike King and his friends travelling nationwide by motor scooter to promote mental health awareness.

The tour started in Bluff on Sunday and will visit around 45 schools and community halls to talk to more than 20,000 people.

On his Facebook page, King describes the tour as '8 Scooters Painted by Famous NZ artists riding from Bluff to Cape Reinga delivering a message of hope to all New Zealanders.'



King hopes to encourage people to speak out and seek help when faced with bullying, depression, anxiety or other mental health issues.