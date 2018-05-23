Mātauranga Māori and premature babies

A report has been released saying delayed clamping of the umbilical cord could help with the survival rates of premature babies.

Hāpai te Hauora believes it is a reflection of tradition Māori birthing practices.

"For Māori, this is nothing new, as with many practices such as leaving the placenta and umbilical cord intact to allow for oxygen and nutrients to pass to the baby," says midwife Amanda Douglas.

Hāpai Te Hauora SUDI (Sudden unexplained death of an infant) manager, Fay Selby- Law says the Tohunga Suppression Act 1907 and the Midwives Registration Act have reduced the ability to practice mātauranga Māori over the last century.

Traditional Māori birth attendants were stopped from assisting natural births as women were placed into hospitals.

Selby-Law believes that reclamation of traditional Māori practices is essential to its moving forward.

"We know that Māori babies can be at higher risk of poor health outcomes, so how can we reclaim existing birthing practices like wahakura to ensure that all babies can be given the best care possible?" says CEO Lance Norman.