Te Aute College and Te Kura Mana Māori o Whangaparāoa are in Italy and have joined forces to pay tribute to the fallen Māori Battalion soldiers who fought there during WWII.

The two schools met up at the Commonwealth War Cemetery in Faenza to honour those Māori soldiers who did not return home.

The visit attracted roughly 100 local townspeople, who went to strengthen the connection between the two countries.