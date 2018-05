Kiwi Director Mike Murphy of Ngāti Porou has tackled teen suicide and racial stereotyping of young Māori in a new short film.

Four Months Four Seconds features a teenager Harry who tries to find a way out after witnessing his parents' marriage fall apart.

Two of Harry's friends, including a Māori boy named Sim, come to the rescue.

The director says the casting of Sim was to show not all young Māori come from loveless, poverty-stricken lives.