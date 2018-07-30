KidsCan launches recipe app for kids

Kiwi masterchef Brett McGregor has teamed up with children's charity KidsCan to launch a digital cookbook to get kids cooking at home.

The app will help parents wanting to inspire older children to help in the kitchen and learn cooking skills through instructional videos.

The digital cookbook currently has 20 video recipes from savory to sweet meals.

Meals featured in the app include fish and coconut curry, kūmara waffles, and Thai-fried bananas with salty caramel & coconut ice-cream.

The money made from the app will support KidsCan to help more New Zealand kids in need.

