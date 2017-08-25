Keeping our kauri healthy

The Kauri Rescue team will host a public hui in the Waiatarua Community Hall at 7pm on Thursday 31 August 2017 to support people living with kauri trees and enable those who don’t have their own kauri to help others keep their trees healthy.

The main speaker will be Dr Nick Waipara who will give practical advice on how to keep your kauri healthy, whether or not you have kauri dieback disease. The hui will also hear from Kauri Rescue Ambassadors Ngaire and Peter on treating their own trees and engaging their neighbours in the project.

Kauri Rescue is looking for more Ambassadors from the community to join the team, support others and help spread the word about the project to friends, family and neighbours. Anyone who cares about kauri can become a Kauri Rescue Ambassador. If you are interested please come along to the hui or contact the team via their website.

The Kauri Rescue team will also be launching their project in Northland at two hui in Kaikohe and Whangarei on the 5-6 September. Speakers at both events will cover the science, social science and matauranga Maori elements of the project. There will be plenty of time for questions and to meet the team.

The Kaikohe hui will take place on Tuesday 5 September 4-6pm at Kohewhata Marae, 6869 Mangakahia Rd, Kaikohe.

The Whangarei hui will take place on Wednesday 6 September 5-8pm at Toll Stadium, Whangarei.

Any landowner who thinks their kauri may be sick should contact the Kauri Rescue team via their website at www.kaurirescue.org.nz and book an inspection.

Kauri Rescue is a project team comprising scientists, social scientists, iwi and community groups which gained two-year funding from the Government's Biological Heritage National Science Challenge www.biologicalheritage.nz

The Kauri Rescue project seeks to engage the public in refining a new citizen science tool for the treatment of Kauri Dieback Disease, which is decimating kauri forests in northern New Zealand.

Landowners with sick kauri who join the Kauri Rescue project are provided with tools and advice so that they can treat their own trees with phosphite, which has proved successful in scientific trials to date in keeping sick trees alive.

Participants are required to collect data on the health and response of the tree to the treatment and report it back to the Kauri Rescue team so that the tools can be refined over the two year course of the project. Testing other treatments and matauranga Māori methods is also encouraged and supported as part of the project.