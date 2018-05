The battle for Māori wards in councils has sparked a passionate debate between Hobson's Pledge spokesperson Don Brash and former New Plymouth mayor Andrew Judd.

Last night on Native Affairs, Brash reaffirmed his opposition to the idea of having Māori wards in council.

However, Judd urged Brash to reconsider his perceptions of Māori equality saying the only way forward is for Māori and Pākehā to work together.

