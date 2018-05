Former kapa haka teacher Donna Grant has pleaded not guilty in the Rotorua District Court to fraud charges.

The charges relate to education funding for the delivery of the Hei Manaaki courses at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi taken by hundreds of students in 2013 including the Warriors players and staff.

The Serious Fraud Office alleges Ms Donna Grant used documents to de-fraud the Tertiary Education Provider and the Tertiary Education Commission.

She will appear in court again on July 13.