Forty-five people to graduate with Whānau Ora diploma

Today forty-five people working for Whānau Ora organisations are set to graduate with a Diploma of Whānau Ora at the Holiday Inn in Mangere, South Auckland. .

This diploma allows people who work with Māori communities to study and achieve a diploma qualification that compliments their line of work.

The diploma offers in-depth knowledge, skills and experiences in mātauranga Māori well-being approaches for Whānau Ora contexts during the two-year part-time study.

Te Whānau o Waipareira CEO John Tamihere says the diploma was designed as a workforce development qualification to cater for those workers who work in Whānau Ora organisations and enables them to work across three disciplines – health, education and social services.

"This diploma recognises the outstanding mahi these kaimahi do in and for their communities. This tohu also gives them and their work mana."

This is the 4th and largest cohort to graduate from this diploma and they come from organisations from throughout Te Ika a Maui - Kaitaia in the North, New Plymouth in the West, Te Puia Springs in the East, and Te Whanganui a Tara in the South.

The diploma is only available for kaimahi working in a Whānau Ora organisation and can be used as prerequisites towards higher qualifications, including:

New Zealand Diploma in Kaupapa Māori Public Health (Level 6)

New Zealand Diploma in Addiction Studies (Applied) (Level 6)

Bachelor Degree in Social Work Biculturalism in Practice (Level 7)

The 24 month part-time study is mixed mode delivery involving noho marae, monthly workshops, individual and group tutoring, work base practicum, self-directed learning, research and online facilitation.