Entrepreneur makes 2018 Young NZ of the Year award shortlist

Image: University of Canterbury

Logan Williams, an entrepreneur and student of the University of Canterbury is one of the ten shortlisted nominees for the 2018 Young New Zealander of the Year Award.

Williams is an inventor who has invented polarized contact lenses for people who suffer from light sensitivity and has also developed a method to turn pest algae Didymo into useful materials.

He says, “My passion is to develop revolutionary technologies to improve people's lives from all walks of life.”

He was recently selected for the Kōkiri Māori Business Accelerator making him the youngest entrepreneur to be selected for the programme with the only South Island-based company in the start-up accelerator programme.

He continues to work on his business start-up at the University of Canterbury Centre for Entrepreneurship’s Summer startup programme and has recently received a BSC and BA Hons at UC with plans to start his Master of Business Management degree at UC this year.

See below for the list of the 10 nominees up for this award:

University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year

Peter Burling (Tauranga)

David Cameron (Auckland)

Kristina Cavit (Auckland)

Tom Francis (Hawke’s Bay

Alexander Kuch (Auckland)

Lizzie Marvelly (Auckland)

Grace Stratton (Auckland)

Josiah Tualamali’i (Christchurch)

Rees Vinsen (Auckland)

Logan Williams (Christchurch)