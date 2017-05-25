Dr. Lance O’Sullivan stands-by what he said "their actions will directly lead to babies dying"

The 2014 New Zealander of the Year Dr. Lance O'Sullivan interrupted a controversial screening for an anti-vaccine documentary called Vaxxed hosted by WavesNZ in Kaitaia on Monday night telling the organisers "their actions will directly lead to babies dying."

Dr. O'Sullivan was invited to watch the documentary along with a number of other health professionals but took the to the stage and shared his views on the topic and why he was enraged by the film.

The conversation continued on Kawe Kōrero on Wednesday night when Dr. Lance O’Sullivan spoke openly about the reason why he is against organisation that is anti-vaccination for children and this is what he had to say live on the show, watch the full interview here.