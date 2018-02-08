A digital way forward for Māori

Today applications open for the Ka Hao Māori Digital Fund. This is an opportunity for up and coming Māori who have a passion for digital technology as this funding is aimed at building the numbers of Māori in the digital technology space.

Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta says this fund is about helping Māori participate in the modern digital economy.

"We want more Māori involved with technology and innovation." She adds, "Ka Hao supports Māori to develop skills that are key to participating in our digital future."

$3.6 million is currently helping 20 projects nationally under the Ka Hao Digital Fund with this round of funding looking to expand that number.

The purpose of the fund is to create high-value jobs and opportunities to advance eMāori in digital technologies.

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr. Megan Woods says, "Technology and innovation are important pillars of New Zealand's economic, environmental, social and cultural wellbeing. For Māori to succeed in the 21st century we must foster and build capability in digital technology and support a diverse, knowledge-intensive economy that will create new jobs in new industries."

Applicants have until 9 March to submit a short proposal. Selected applicants will then be invited to submit a more detailed proposal to determine which projects will receive funding.

Applications must also demonstrate how an initiative achieves this aim and aligns with at least one of the Fund's priorities: Improving digital skills and pathways for Māori in digital technologies

