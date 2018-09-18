Charter schools to become state integrated

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced the approval of the application for Tūranga Tangata Rite Charter School in Gisborne and Waatea Charter School in Auckland to be established as new state integrated schools.

This means that all twelve charter schools that applied to become designated character or state-integrated schools have now been approved.

Hipkins says, "The Ministry of Education and the schools' proprietors made good progress in their negotiations, and I have now signed the integration agreements for both schools."

Te Kura Māori o Waatea will be classed as a state integrated school in 2019 for year 1-8 and Tūranga Tangata Rite will open as a year 9-11 state integrated school in 2020 as the premises is not yet up and running.

Hipkins says, “We have worked with the charter schools to find a way forward for them within the state system and no existing charter schools are closing their doors.”

He also said the government is pleased with the decision and says the new designated character and state-integrated schools will benefit from the support the state system provides.

"Looking ahead, the government is committed to investing in a state education system that delivers quality education and meets the needs of all learners."