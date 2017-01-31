Back to school road safety advice for parents

With a new school year commencing this week, parents are being urged to reinforce basic road safety rules with their children.

After a two month break from school some children are likely to have forgotten most of their knowledge on how to be safe on the roads and this, combined with their excitement about getting back to see their friends at school, means they will be less alert to the traffic dangers going on around them.

District Road Policing Coordinator Tania Baron says, “Parents should sit down with their kids before they go back to school and emphasize the importance of following the basic road safety rules, especially if their child is planning to walk or bike to school on their own.

If your child going to school on their own then you should help them to choose the safest route to get there and then take a practice walk or bike with them so they are familiar with the route and where the safest places to cross are.

It is important to remind them that any time they are crossing the road they need to remember to stop, look and listen for any cars or cyclists before they step out.”

Other safety tips for walking or biking to school include:

Young children should be accompanied by an adult, older child, or a buddy.

Discuss the use of crosswalks, and why it's safer to cross at some corners rather than others.

Discuss the meaning of traffic signals and markings along the route.

Teach them to cooperate with police, school safety patrols and adult crossing guards.

Contact the school and see if there is a walking school bus available.

If not, look at setting up one yourself.

Motorists also need to make sure to be vigilant when they are driving around school areas, particularly around school hours.

“When you’re driving around school zones or residential areas, remember to slow down and come to a complete stop at all intersections.

Keep your attention fully on the road and be alert for any children who may dart out in front of you unexpectedly,” says Inspector Baron.