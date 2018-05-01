Artefact - uncovering the true history of Aotearoa

Artefact, a new show on Māori Television connects today's New Zealand with our ancestors' experiences and aspirations, through powerful cross-cultural stories.

Dame Anne Salmond teams up with iwi, archaeologists and historians to give New Zealanders a clear picture of our past by delving into taonga 'both famous and obscure'.

Salmond says it's a window to a part of our country and history that is extraordinary, fascinating, exciting and something that all New Zealanders should feel proud of.

Travelling the span of the country and reaching to tūpuna overseas, Artefact joins uri with tūpuna.

Arterfect airs on Monday, 7th May on Māori Television.

