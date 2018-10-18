Aotearoa takes part in national ShakeOut day

New Zealanders have signed up in droves to take part in today’s national ShakeOut drill to prepare people for an earthquake or tsunami.

More than 810,000 Kiwis have signed up for the exercise, which will take place at 9.30am on Thursday 18 October to remind people of the right action to take during these natural and deadly disasters.

Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black says, "All of New Zealand is at risk of earthquakes and all of our coastlines is at risk of a tsunami. We can't predict when one will happen, or where we will be, but we can protect ourselves and our families by practicing what to do."

The Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management and EQC invited schools to take part in the New Zealand ShakeOut Schools Challenge as part of this year’s exercise in the hope to raise awareness regarding what safety procedures to take during emergencies.

Stuart-Black says, “Since 2016, we've experienced one massive earthquake and two local source tsunami, and we've also learned even more about seismic risks such as the Alpine Fault, the Hikurangi Fault, and the Kermadec Trench.”

The shakeout is an international exercise that originated in California and was held nationwide in New Zealand in 2012 and 2015. This year the focus has changed to an annual event, which will give people a regular reminder of what to do.

"The ShakeOut drill will help make the Drop, Cover Hold actions second nature while giving us a chance to practice our tsunami evacuation routes," says Stuart-Black.

For those who have not yet registered there is still time, visit the shakeout website for more info.

To find out more about tsunami safety and local evacuation maps, check out the Civil Defence website.