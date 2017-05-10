Accessibility and content engage non-Māori Māori TV viewers

Research has proven that Māori Television is playing a vital role in saving the Māori language. Key findings reveal that the increase in language use and understanding of culture can be directly attributed to the network.

It's shows like this that are engaging Māori Television audiences.

Māori Television CEO, Paora Maxwell says, "We are proud the findings show a growing positive attitude from our audience toward the station and that they are receptive to the essence of our culture."

The research was conducted by Kantar TNS NZ and Colmar Brunton.

Over a 1000 Māori and 450 non-Māori MTS viewers were interviewed. Key findings include:

11% of Māori had an increase in language ability

30% of non-Māori increased their understanding of Māori culture and were receptive to te reo

And that the increases could be directly attributed to Māori Television.

Maxwell says, "We put our content when and where people want to engage with it. We have many platforms, we have mobile, iPads we have PCs, we have traditional linear tv.

Iwi radio is also contributing and responsible for a 5% increase among Māori.

Executive, Te Whakaruruhau o Ngā reo Irirangi Māori, Bernie O'Donnell says. "The radio stations are accessible via the internet, Facebook, Twitter. On all those sorts of platforms, iwi radio is there."

The research also found that Māori Television took the language and culture into homes and removed barriers to learning.

Maxwell says, "Content is king and it's king because the audience determines what they want to watch."