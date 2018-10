Te Wānanga o Aotearoa CEO Te Ururoa has acknowledged that there is every possibility that jobs could be lost, following what they call a significant review of organisational restructure.

This comes on the day TWoA announced an external evaluation and review reporter downgrade them as an institution from the top mark of a one to a three.

