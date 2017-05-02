Willie Jackson ‘disappointed’ no Māori in top 15 for Labour list

Ko te korenga o te Māori i te taumata tekau mā rima o te Rōpū Reipa, he raru me āta tirotiro, e ai ki tētahi o ngā kaitono, ki a Willie Jackson. Heoi, e whakapono ana te kaiārahi, a Andrew Little, ka toa anō i a rātau ngā tūru Māori kei a rātau e mau ana i tēnei wā, me te aha, ka nui ake pea āna mema pāremata Māori i ērā o ngā tau ki muri.

Inanahi ko ngā nawe o Willie Jackson te kōrero i te ngutu o te marea. Inaianei ko ngā Māori whānui o te rārangi o Reipa kei te mata o ngā whakaaro.

“I'm disappointed with that. That's something we need to take up as a party. I would be lying if I didn't say that. I believe Māori should be in the top 10 or 15,” hei tā Jackson.

Tika ana e hanga Māori kore ana te tino 15 o te pāti. Me te aha e whā noa ngā kanohi Māori kei te 30 tino teitei. Engari kāore a Andrew Little i te whakaae ki ngā whakahē.

“We will have one of the biggest levels of Māori representations in the history of New Zealand Politics.”

Ko tāna ka whai reo nui te Māori i te urunga o ngā Māori tūru Māori, te hunga i tango i o rātau ingoa i te rārangi.

“We've got a good solid team behind all of our Māori MP's in the Māori seats. We're gonna win those Māori seats and we're gonna get more Māori in as well.”

Engari tērā ko uenuku kei tua i ngā kapua pōuri. I piki ohorere atu a Kiri Allen ki te tūranga 20.

“Yeah I was really surprised! I come from many years of advocacy for our whānau, for our people and for our hapū. From the grassroots to an international forum. So our people are always close to my heart,” hei tā Allen.

Ko te Koromatua Tuarua o Te Whanganui-a-Tara a Paul Eagle i whakawhiwhia ki te tūranga 33 a te kaipāpāhō o mua a Tamati Coffee kei te tūranga 34.