What do Māori National Party Ministers get in cabinet reshuffle?

He mata rua ngā hua o te whakanikotanga mō ngā tūranga minita o Pirimia Bill English, mō ngāi Māori kei roto i te pāti. I piki a Paula Bennett rāua ko Simon Bridges ēngari mō ngā Māori kei ngā tūru o muri, kaore i tae moata mai ētahi koha mā rāua.

He pikinga wawe he pikinga ohorere mō Alfred Ngapo nō ngā Kuki Airini. Mai i ngā tūru o muri, tae noa ki te kāhui tōrangapū matua.

Hei tā Bill English, “Alfred has a unique type of experience for a National MP. And a very persuasive way of articulating what this government is trying to achieve.”

He wāhi hoki mō ētahi o ngā whetu taiohi o te Pāti, ko te tumuaki tuarua a Paula Bennett nō Tainui me Simon Bridges nō Ngāti Maniapoto hoki i whai tūranga anō.

“Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett adding Police, Women and tourism portfolios to State Services and Climate Change. The appointment of Simon Bridges as the Minister for Economic Development and Associate Finance Minister.”

Mō Bridges, kei te whai ia i te tauira o tana Pirimia.

“The addition of Economic Development and Associate Finance Minister to Simon Bridges recognises his role as a key member of our finance team.”

Ahakoa kua whai wāhi ngā Māori kei te rārangi o mua i ētahi tūranga anō, kaore ngā Māori kei ngā tūru o muri a Nuk Korako rāua ko Shane Reti i piki. A i whakamāramahia ka heke a Hekia Parata i tana tūranga hei Minita Take Mātauranga hei te Tuatahi o Haratua. Ko te whakapae ia ko Nikki Kaye ka whakakī i taua āputa.

“She's in the list there with a light workload, but if she comes back healthy, she'll certainly be given more work.”

Ka whakaingoatia ngā pikitūranga mō Hekia Parata rāua ko Murray McCully i mua i te mahuru.