War of wordsover alleged Māori privilege

He tohe kua puta i waenga i te māngai mana tangata o te Pāti Kākāriki me te māngai o te rōpū Hobson's Pledge Trust mō tā rātou whakahē i te rangahau ki ngā tamariki Māori i raro i te maru o te karauna, kua tūkinohia.

Hei tā Marama Davidson, Māngai Mana Tangata, “Me kore tātou e aro ki ēnei kōrero o te rōpū nei a Hobson's Pledge. Ko te nuinga o ā rātou kōrero he kaikiri, he kūare hoki.”

Ko tā Don Brash, Māngai, Hobson's Pledge Trust, “In my view it is she who is racist. What the Hobson's Pledge Trust is arguing for, is a colour blind society where every New Zealander irrespective of when their ancestors came to New Zealand, is treated equally at law.”

E tautohetohe ana tāua rōpū Tarahitī i te tono kua tukuna ki te Taraipunara o Waitangi kia tirotiro whitawhita ai te tokomaha o ngā tamariki Māori i tūkinohia, i a rātou e tāwharau ana i te kāwana.

Hei tā Brash, “There's always a case for investigating situations where children may have been abused, whether they're Māori, Pasifika, Asian or European. I don't think there's any particular grounds for doing this simply because the Waitangi Tribunal calls for that inquiry.”

Ko tā Davidson, “Kāore rātou e mārama ana ki te tiriti o Waitangi me te tino rangatiratanga o ngā hapū me ngā iwi.”

Koinā te tohe hōu a te rōpū kōkiri i Aotearoa ka whakakore i ngā mōtika o ngāi Māori, mai i tā rātou tohe kia whakakorengia te taraipunara o Waitangi me ngā tūru Māori, i tērā tau. Kua tukuna he reta ā-tūmatawhānui mō tētehi pakirehua ki ngā tamariki kua tūkinohia.

Hei tā Davidson, “Ko te mea matua ki ahau, kia tū ngātahi ai tātou katoa ki te kōrero e pā ana ki ngā whakahirahiratanga o ngēnei whakaritenga i roto i ngā ture.”

Ka kauwhau ngā māngai o Hobson's Pledge arā, a Brash me Casey Costello ki tētehi hui ki Waikanae, hei te tuawhā o Paengawhāwhā.