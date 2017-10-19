Tuku atu ngā kaupapa whenua ki te ao

Mō te wā tuatahi, haere atu ai te Rōpū Rangatahi Iwi Taketake o Aotearoa ki Tiamani, ki te kaupapa Taiao o te Ao, ki reira whakatakotoria ai ngā take taiao e hāngai ana ki te noho a te Māori me Ngā Iwi Moutere.

Kei te kawea atu ngā take taiao o Aotearoa ki te ao whānui.

Hei tā Maia Ratana (Te Arawa, Taranaki, Ngāti Raukawa), "We're all aware of the state of our waterways in Aotearoa, at least 60% of our waterways are unswimmable now."

E ai ki a Noah Te Rama Thomas Pene (Te Arawa, Ngāti Whātua), "Islands that are sinking when people are displaced around the Pacific, they move from their island and they join a certain system that requires them to purchase their food instead of growing it."

Hei tā Ratana, "Creating innovation for the future, so people are going to keep consuming but how can we do that in a thoughtful way."

He mema o te rōpū Te Ara Whatu, arā, he Huinga Rangatahi (dwn)-Māori, Pacifica hoki, e kōkiri ana, i ngā take taiao.

"If we manage to influence the policy-making that happens while we are there not just for Māori and Pacific but for Indigenous People around the world to ensure that they are considering Indigenous People in these talks and in these platforms."

Kātahi anō te rōpū nei ka whakatinanahia ki Aotearoa nei, me te aha, kei te haere rātau ki ngā kōrero Taiao a te Rūnanga o te Ao.

Hei tā Pene, "Instead of being represented by the New Zealand Govt. talking on things like climate change that affect the indigenous population."

Hei tā Ratana, "For one network with other tangata whenua (Indigenous People) from around the globe. There will be all sorts of people from 195 different countries. Also, to try and encourage and influence policy within the negotiations."

Ko tā Maia me piki ake te ora o te ao ka tukuna iho e ia, ki wāna uri (up).

"So how do we encourage and influence whānau, corporations, friends, businesses to try and improve that and bring that back so that our tamariki and their tamariki get to live in a world that's as beautiful as ours."

Ka rewa ake te hui kia Tiamani hei te ono o Noema.