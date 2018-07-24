Te tautohe tāke tūpeka

He kino, he pai rānei te tāke tūpeka? Koirā te pātai nui kua puea ake i te mātaitanga kāwanatanga ki ngā pānga o te tāke ki ngā kaimomi hikareti, ki o rātou whānau, ki te mahi hara anō hoki.

He arotakenga ki te tāke tūpeka. Kua tae te wā kia haukotia?

Ko tā te Pirimia o te Wā, tā Winston Peters, "There's always time to scrub an excise if that's what you want to do. We're going to wait until we get the benefit of the full review and then we're going to make up our mind."

Kua whānui ake te utu hikareti mā te tekau ōrau kei ia tau, heoi, e ai ki te kaiwhakahaere o ASH, ki a Boyd Broughton, he nui tonu te hunga Māori e momi ana.

"Ehara i te mea he rautaki motuhake tēnei mea te hiki tāke"

Ko tōna rua piriona tāra i te kotahi tau te nui o te pūtea ka kohia i te tāke. Ko tā tētahi kāiarahi rautaki whakakore hikareti, tā Mihi Blair, he toru ōrau noa iho ka hoki ki te kaupapa.

"It's the reinvestment back into the services, that's the real issue."

Hei tā te kaiwhakaū i te whāinga auahi kore rua mano rua tekau mā rima, tā Kahurangi Tariana Turia, me whakakore te hokona atu.

"If the government wants to be genuine about the harm caused by cigarette smoking, 5000 people dying a year, they would stop the sale of that substance in this country."

E whakahē ana a Broughton.

"Mēnā ka pērā, he kaikino, ka mauheretia."

E tōtara wāhi rua ana ētahi ki ngā hua ka puta i te momi tākohu.

Ko tā Blair, "We support vaping as a pathway to quitting, it's just another cessation tool that our people can utilise but it just definitely needs to be regulated."

E ai ki a Broughton, Kaiwhakahaere, "I tēnei wā tonu, he māmā ake te hoko hikareti i te hoko rongoā me kī."

Ko tā Turia, "While vaping may be a lesser evil, it still is another addiction."

Ko te whāinga ia, ka mutu te arotakenga hei te marama o Whiringa ā Rangi.