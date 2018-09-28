Te Reo Māori opens PM’s UN General Assembly statement debut

Ko te Reo Māori tēra i tuwhera i te toronga matua tuatahi o te Pirimia a Jacinda Ardern ki Te Rūnanga Nui o Te Kotahitanga o Ngā Whenua o te Ao. I a ia hoki te heru i kohatia e Ngāti Rēhia hei whakapakari i te whakaputa o tāna karere matua e wero atu te aronga a te Perehītini o Amerika a Donald Trump kia tū ko Amerika i te tuatahi.

Ko Te Reo Māori te reo rangatira i te toronga matua tuatahi a te Pirimia.

He kupu i kawe tāna karere, kia rerekē te momo rangatiratanga ā-ao ma te kotahitanga tēra e ārahi.

Ko tā Ardern "Given the challenges we face today, and how truly global they are in their nature and impact, the need for collective action and multilateralism has never been clearer.



"And yet, for all of that, the debate and dialogue we hear globally is not centred on the relevance and importance of our international institutions. Instead, we find ourselves having to defend their very existence.

He momo ātete i tā te kauhau o Petehītini Trump, i tana whakahē i te mahi tahi ki te Runanga a Ao.

Ko tā Trump "We will never surrender America's sovereignty to an un-elected, unaccountable bureaucracy. America is governed by Americans we reject the ideology of globalism and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism."

I whakatauira a Ardern i te hua o tēnei momo aronga mo Aotearoa me ngā motu a Kiwa mō te take āhuarangi.

"If my Pacific neighbours do not have the option of opting out of the effects of climate change, why should we be able to opt out of taking action to stop it?



"Any disintegration of multilateralism - any undermining of climate related targets and agreements - aren't interesting footnotes in geopolitical history. They are catastrophic.

I tū maro a Ardern ki te tautoko i te mahi tahi kia aro ki ngā uara taurite ā-āo, i te papa o te ture, o te kotahitanga me te wairua kōwata.