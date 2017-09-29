He para kino ngā mahi tōrangapū a te kaiārahi o te Pāti Māori a Te Ururoa Flavell. Koinei tā te kaiārahi o Aotearoa Tuatahi a Winston Peters i muri i te hinganga o te Pāti Māori i te pōtitanga. Heoi e ai ki a Te Ururoa Flavell he kino rawa tā Winitana hiahia kia whakakorea katoatiatia ngā mātāpono o te Tiriti o Waitangi ki ngā kaupapa here.

Tauhikohiko ai te rere o te kupu whakahāwea i a Winston Peters ki a Te Ururoa Flavell.

“I played rugby with him and he's a standout New Zealander, but sadly his politics were the kind of politics from the sociology department of the University of Auckland and it's actually trash for Māori and it won’t help Māori and that's why in the end it went down.”

Hei tā Te Ururua Flavell, “Ko te mahi ūkui a Te Winitana i ngā rerenga kōrero mō Te Tiriti, mēnā ka ūkuia ērā kua mate tātau katoa. Nō reira kei te pai ki au wāna whakawhiu, ēngari me whakatika ia i tōna ake whare i mua i te kōrero mō tētahi atu.”

I whiu kupu hoki a Shane Jones ki a Marama Fox.

“Horekau tō tātou iwi e rata atu ki a Marama. Ko tā Marama nei āhua ko te hunga e tino kata i tino minamina mai ki a ia ko ngā Pākehā.”

Hei tā Marama Fox kei raru te iwi Māori i te wawata a Peters kia whakakorehia ngā taunaki o te Tiriti o Waitangi ki ngā ture.

“They want to take away the Māori seats and they want to do away with anything that is a race based policy as if that is a bad thing when it's guaranteed under the Treaty. So this is the future for Māoridom and this is what the people have voted for.”

Kei te māharahara hoki a Fox ki te tūranga a Jones.

“I think that his kaupapa and his aroha for te ao Māori puts him in an awkward place sitting in a party that wants to get rid of everything to do with te ao Māori. So I think he'll have a good time trying to resile himself with the fact that he now sits in a party that wants to crush half the things he believes in.”

Hei tā Fox, mua te haere, ā, ka whakapau kaha tonu te Pāti Māori ki te hāpai i te iwi.