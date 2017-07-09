Special Advisor on Native American Affairs offers advice to First Nations.

Ko te tino rangatiratanga ā-ōhanga he mea e whāia ana e ngā iwi taketake huri noa i te ao, ā, kōia ko te kaupapa matua ki te hui taumata iwi taketake mō ngā take ōhanga ki Cairns, ki Ahiteireiria. Ā, ko tētahi o ngā kaikōrero matua ki reira ko Karen Diver, he uri Chippewa o Minnesota, nānā rā i tohutohu i te Perehitini o mua o Amerika, a Barack Obama.

E ai ki tā Karen Diver ko Barack Obama te perehitini o ngā perehitini katoa o Amerika, nā tōnā tautoko nui i ngā iwi taketake.

Hei tā Karen Diver, "I was there during the administration when a lot of the initiatives were trying to get over the finish line. My job was to work with the 27 different federal agencies that have a portfolio that serves tribal communities and help them with their policy initiatives and regulations."

I te tau rua mano tekau mā rima, ka uru atu a Diver ki te tūranga kaitohutohu i te perehitini mō ngā kaupapa iwi taketake o Amerika.



Ko tā Diver, "It's about parody and equity, it's about racism. All of those things that are real tough to talk about, but there are models out there that we can learn from each other. Because what I found is in indigenous communities, some of us make strides in certain areas and the more we hear from each other we can replicate those best practices in our own communities."

Hei tāna, ka tohutohu ana ngā iwi taketake o whenua kē, ko te mea nui ko te aro ki ngā take e whakataimaha ana i ngā iwi taketake.

"I have no secret recipe to give aboriginal people here, or indigenous people here around economic development. It is really about using disparities, it's about getting our kids through schools. It's about attention to mental health issues so they don't commit suicide. It's about dealing with addiction in adults and criminal justice reforms so we're not over represented in criminal justice systems."

Hei tā Karen anō, he kōrero mō tōnā iwi ake o Lake Superior Chippewa i Minnesota, kua whai i ngā hua o te ao tōrangapū.

Ko tā Diver, "My tribe has actually done really well. One of the advantages that tribes have in the united states is we took advantage of our unique political status and found a niche in the market and some of us operate casinos. Now, mind you my tribe is a rural tribe, it's not near a major population centre but it does add to our treasury so what that enables us to do is put money towards our economic developments or expand our health clinic or provide busing to students so they can come to head start projects and get a good start before they start their K12 education. It's allowed us to fill gaps and we've used a leverage to help turn over the dollar in our community. It's Northern Minnesotta we buy propane for heat. So rather than always sending those dollars to other companies now we serve our members ourselves."

Ko te whakahau nui tā Karen ki ngā iwi taketake o te ao, me pūmau ki ngā tikanga a kui mā, a kara mā. A, ahakoa te nui o te wikitoria, ka āhei tēnā te whakatenatena i ngā uri whakaheke.