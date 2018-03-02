Simon Bridges responds to criticism surrounding his Māori heritage

E wero ana ētahi i te Māoritanga o Simon Bridges, te Kaiārahi Māori Tuatahi o Nāhinara. Koia te Māori tuatahi kua pōtihia hei rangatira mo tētahi rōpū tōrangapū matua o Aotearoa, ā he urupare ka puta i a ia mō ngā wero mōna.

Ko Simon Bridges te Māori i eke ki te tino tūnga o Nāhinara

"Look I'm excited about the opportunity that I've got ahead I hope Māori are proud of me."

He uri no Maniapoto i te taha o tana pāpā

“My grandmother was Ngaku Joseph and she grew up in Oparure not far from Waitomo.”

Engari i whakatipu kētia ia ki te uru o Tāmaki, te pōtiki o ngā tamariki tokoono.

“[I can’t do my pepeha but my] hapu there is Kinohaku and a number of great people, whether its be the Weteris the Te Kanawa’s or the Josephs which is myself, my middle name in fact is Joseph which harks back to that.”

Kua aro, kua karo hoki tāna Māoritanga e te marea.

"My view frankly is whilst it's highly desirable to speak te reo, while it's highly desirable the more of ones whakapapa that you know, actually if you don't, if you're like me and grew up in West Auckland and perhaps you haven't acquired those skills, it's not to say you shouldn't, but I don't think that makes you less Māori."

Me te kaha whakahē ā ētahi i tana whakaaetanga kia maina te hinu i te rohe o te Raukumara. Na tēnei I hua mai te waiata Swing Tag a Rob Ruha.

Ko tā Bridges “I think Tiki Taane did as well actually so I've been immortalised in a couple of songs.

"People have different views and I understand that and our environment is incredibly important and I've signalled I want to emphasise that more as leader of the National Party."

No reira he aha te hua mo Ngāi Māori?

Ko tā Bridges "this is not a case of first Māori leader of a major party saying 'ok we'll accept everything we're told' by anyone who's Māori not at all but I think they can expect someone who stands on a proud track record of former National Governments doing some very significant things for and with Māoridom and that to continue thoughtfully."

He hiahia ta Bridges kia whai wā kia hui ngātahi ki nga rangatira Māori o te motu kia whakapakari ake tana tu ki te Apitihanga.