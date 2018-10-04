Simon Bridges' credibility “badly wounded” – Peter Dunne

E ai ki a Peter Dunne, e pokea ana te mana ārahi o Simon Bridges, engari mō te whakaheke rānei i a ia, he tōmua rawa te matapae atu.



He kōrero ēnei e whai ana i te putanga o ētahi kitenga kua hua ake i te arotake ki ngā putanga kōrero muna mō ngā whakapaunga pūtea a te kai-ārahi o Nahinara. Tuia atu, ko te whakapae ia, nā Bridges anō hoki te kōrero, ka whakamā pea i ngā take hauora o tētahi o āna hoamahi.

He wiki uaua tēnei mo te Kāiārahi o Nāhinara a Simon Bridges

E ai ki a Peter Dunne Kaiārahi o mua o United Future "I don't think it destroys his leadership it's certainly a big hit to his credibility the way the events this week have unfolded he's now got to really knuckle down and recover."



Ina kua puta nga pohehe a te marea mo ngā hautūtanga a Bridges.



Ko tā tētahi Kainoho ki Pōneke ki a Te Kāea "Bridges is clearly performing really badly at the moment."



Ko tā Totoa Tinielu " it’s very likely he will lose his leadership before the next election."



Ko tā Mae Kohu o Ngai Te Rangi "I don't think his caucus have much confidence in him."

Kua ara mai ano he manukanuka mo te puta moata ano o ngā kōrero mo te wāriu ō ngā utu mō Bridges, me āna whakamārama mo te take kua wehe atu a Jami-Lee Ross i te whareparemata ki te tīaki i tōna hauora.

Ko tā Dunne "He started out saying the right things about Jami-Lee Ross, you know, concern for someone's situation, give them space all those sorts of things but when he started veering off into talking about how embarrassing it was for Jami-Lee he just lost if I'm afraid."

Ko Bridges hoki tēra me āna whakawhiu he koretake te Pirimia a Jacinda Ardern, me tāna ārahi hoki i te Kāwantanga, engari kei te aro ano te pū ki ngā whakahaere a Bridges

Ko tā Dunne "People have been asking questions this week about his reliability in a crisis because this is a crisis for the National Party of his own manufacture, but to get the words wrong and say I didn't mean to say this I meant to say something else is not a good look."

Ko te whakapae hei tēra wiki ka mutu te arotake mo te tuku moata o te wāriu o ngā utu mo Bridges, mena koinei hoki te mutunga o Bridges hei Kaiārahi mā te wā ka kitea mōhio.