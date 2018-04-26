Shane Jones wants more Ministerial influence in public sector

Kei te hiahia te Minita Whakawhanake Ohanga ā-Rohe a Shane Jones, kia nui ake ai te mana o ngā kai-tōrangapū i ngā ratonga a te kāwanatanga, kia tere ake ai te whai hua. Heoi e ai ki a Nāhinara, ko te hiahia noa iho a te Minita, he makere i aua here.

Ko tā Paul Goldsmith, Mānga Take Ōhanga Taiwhenua o Nāhinara, ko te hiahia kē a te Minita kia makere ana here kia whakarerea te pūtea kaiutu tāke.

"He's quite shameless in the way that he goes around and says 'c'mon, quickly quickly, we've only got 29-months until the next election. I want to spend all this money as quickly as possible so we can see the results before the election'. Well actually it's $3-billion and it's not there to just re-elect Shane Jones it's there to do good in the regions."

Ko tā Shane Jones, Minita Take Ohanga Taiwhenua "Ko tōku horo kia rite ki te horo kei a ratou kia rite ki te kamakama i roto i ahau kia whakahaeretia kia whakaotia i roto i nga tau e toru wā mātou i oatitia ki te marea."

Ko tā Jones hiahia kia whakatere te ara tuku pūtea kaupapa ohanga me te whakamana i nga Minita kia tohia ngā Katipa Kawanatanga. Ko te whakapae a Goldsmith ma tenei ka tītaha pea tana tū i nga tari kāwantanga.

"Just going down this route of removing barriers that just get in the way of Ministers spending large sums of money as quickly as possible would undermine that overtime and would ultimately corrupt the system."

Ko tā Jones korero ki ngā tari kawanatanga “[Ko] ahau ki to taha tēna oti ana i a koutou te whakatinana i tā mātou i whakamanangia ai i roto i te marea i roto i te poti."

Me ko tāna koinei te hiahia a nga rohe taiwhenua.

"Tēnei korero ōku korekau i puta mai i taku hinengaro anakenake. Engari pupu mai ana i tēna taone i tēna kainga i tēna awaawa nga wāhi e tae ai ana ahau i roto i a tuawhenua.

Engari e whakahē ana a Goldsmith.

"The interest of the wider community is to ensure that money goes to those who need it most and is spent effectively."

Ka wānangahia tēnei kaupapa ki te hui a tau o New Zealand First hei nga marama e kainamu mai nei.