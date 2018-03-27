RNZ's Carol Hirschfeld resigns following meeting with Broadcasting Minister

Kei te puta te māramatanga mō te hekenga iho o Carol Hirschfeld i tana tūranga Kai-whakahaere i ngā Mahi o Irirangi Aotearoa i te rā nei. E ai ki ngā whakamārama, nāna tōna rangatira i kōpeka mō tētahi hui ki waenga i a rāua ko te Minita Take Papāho, a Clare Curran i te Hakihea. Ko tā te tūmuaki o Nahinara, ko tā Simon Bridges kōrero, kei te nui te māharahara, ā, he tino pātai e tarewa ana.

Ko tā Nāhinara he mahi huna tēnei hui e Minita Curran.

Ko tā Simon Bridges, Kaiārahi Nāhinara "We need to get to the bottom of what's happened here but it seems very serious if Carol Hirschfeld has resigned and we need to understand what this means in relation to Clare Curran."

Ko tā te Minita i taua wā he hui manakore tēnei, ko tā Hirshfeld he oruatanga kē te wairua. Engari i te Ratapu kua hipa te whakaputa a Hirshfeld ki tana Tāhuhu ehara tēra i te kōrero pono.

Kua werohia tēnei take e te Āpitihanga ki Paremata. I taua wā Kaore a Minita Curran i whakamana i te hui, ahakoa tāna whakaae i āhei whai muri mai.

Ko tāna "as soon as I became aware that it should have been considered an official meeting in answer to a written question by the opposition I corrected the parliamentary record. This was a mistake, the meeting was not secret and I regret that the meeting took place."

Ko tā Bridges “when it rains it pours. This is just another unprecedented situation that we have here."

He kitenga tā Hirschfeld hekenga wahi muri i te tuwheratanga o te tokowhā o te rōpū tohutohu take pāpāho a te Minita, ko tā rātou mahi he tohia te Komihana Putea Pāpāho. I tēra wiki ko tā te Minita he wāhi pea ki taua poari mo tētahi māngai Māori.

Ko tā te Minita kaore kua whakapae ko Hirshfeld pea ka tū ki tēra tūnga, kaore hoki i wānangahia tēnei kaupapa ki tēra hui.

He kitenga te hekenga a Hirshfeld i waenga i ngā whakahaere a te Kāwanatanga ki te tuku pūtea nui ki Te Reo Irirangi o Aotearoa.

Ka tū te Kaiwhakahaere Pūrongo o Te Reo Irirangi o Aotearoa a Glen Scanlon ki tā Hirschfeld tūnga i tēnei wā.