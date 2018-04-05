Red-faced RNZ bosses apologise to Parliament

Ki te aroaro o te komiti whāiti o te whare pāremata noho atu ai ngā rangatira o Te Reo Irirangi o Aotearoa ki te whakatika i ngā whakatakotoranga kōrero me te tuku whakapāha. Ko te kōrero a ngā rangatira rā, kei te kaha patua rātou e te whakamā mō te whakapōhēhē i te kāwanatanga e pā ana ki te hui ki waenga i te Minita Take Pāpaho me te Tumu Kawe Kōrero ō-mua nei, a Carol Hirschfeld i te Hakihea.

E kaha patu e te whakamā nga rangatira o Te Reo Irirangi o Aotearoa taenga mai ki te whakatika kōrero mo te raru Curran-Hirschfeld.

Ko tā te Heamana o Te Reo Irirangi o Aotearoa a Richard Griffin "quite honestly it's embarrassing for us but we're in a position that we feel we have to explain ourselves."

Ma RNZ tēnei take te whakapaipai whai muri i te hekenga iho o Carol Hirschfeld i tāna whakaputa nānā i rukahu ki ana rangatira mo te momo hui i ahei i te taha o Minita Clare Curran.

Ko tā Griffin "It's obvious that the problem is not the meeting it's the problem of deception. The action taken once we were aware of the facts is inevitable."

I whaitia tuatahitia a Melissa Lee Māngai Take Pāpāho o Nāhinara i tēnei kaupapa pātai i tēra Hakihea. Ko tāna kaore ngā mahara o ngā taha e rua he ōrite

"What we need to get to the bottom of is why the stories are different and we need to find out the truth."

Ko tā Minita Curran "I don' think there are differences between the two accounts. What I tabled in parliament this week in terms of the contact between my office and RNZ and contact between the chair and myself I think pretty much stacks up."

Kua tono a Lee ki tētahi karere waea i waihotia e te Minita ki te waea o Griffin i mua i te taenga atu ki te aroaro o te Kōmiti i tēnei ata.

"The Minister has actually suggested one account and the Chairperson has a very different account about what that conversation was all about so when we have a recording we will actually get to the bottom of it."

E kaha whakahē te Minita na tana karere waea te aki kia noho mū te teihana.

"Absolutely not... What I thought and what my advice was was the correct thing to do and so that's why I suggested a letter be put into that committee by 1pm that day if the Chair couldn't appear in person."

Ko te whakapae a Lee ka tau te karere wāea ki a ia a tera wiki.