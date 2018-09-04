Police won't act further on alleged Meka Whaitiri assault

E kore e koke te whakatewhanga pirihimana mo te whakapae haupatu tangata kua utaina ki runga i a Meka Whaitiri. Kaore te mema o Ikaroa Rawhiti e kite ā-kanohi i tēnei wiki ki paremata, kia mutu te tirotiro ki ngā hara tūkino i ahei pea ki tāna kaimahi i Turanga i tēra wiki.

Mū ana te Pirimia, āna Minita, te kāhui o Reipa ano hoki mo te whakatewhanga o Meka Wahitiri.

Ko tā te Kaiārahi Tuarua o Reipa a Kelvin Davis, "I'm not going to comment on anything to do with Meka's case."

Ko tā Kiritapu Alan "We're in a process."

Ko tā te Pirimia a Jacinda Ardern "I don't want to get into any of the detail around the back and forth of the conversations that have been had I want natural justice to apply here."

Engari i tēra wiki i puta whakaaro o te Minita a Peeni Henare ka whai hua pea ētahi atu mema o Reipa i tēnei take.

Ko tāna "tirohia ki te hohonutanga o te puna ki roto i te pāti nei, e hoa te tini o ngā ringa raupa ki roto ko Willow-Jean Prime ko Kiritapu te tini o rātou e hiahia ana tēra pea ka whakawāteahia mai tētahi tūranga mo rātou."

Kaore a Kiritapu Allan i whakaputa kōrero ki te take "I wouldn't actually be drawn into that sort of speculation that's absolutely a conversation for another day."

I patai a Te Kāea ki a Henare mena ranei I puta moata ake ona whakaaro.

Ko tāna "Kahore kua roa rawa ahau e whakaaro ana he hohonu rawa ana te puna tangata

Tuia ki tēra ko ngā korero a te Kaiārahi Takirua ki te Kāhui Māori o Reipa a Willie Jackson i te wikēne “'there is a process before we shut Meka Whaitiri down'.

Ko tāna "well I've already said that and I've been very clear about where we go with Meka, process has got to take its course and I just want to leave it at that."

Kua heke iho a Whaitiri hei Minita engari kei te utu tonu ia ki tēnei tūnga, koia tonu te kaiārahi Takirua o te Kāhui Māori o Reipa.

Ko tā te Kaiārahi o Nāhinara a Simon Bridges, "We've seen a variety of other issues over the week culminating with Meka Whaitiri it's a shambolic and incompetent time for this Government."

Ko tā te Māngai Tōrangapu a Roihana Nuri "Ko te raru ki au nei ko ētahi mema me o rātou whanonga. Me pēhea a Jacinda? Me whai i ngā ngeru? Me whakatamariki pea i ngā Minita? I te mea ko ētahi o āna mema he pakeke, he Minita me tū rangatira rātou."

Ko tā Chris Page o Te Ope Pirihimana, i tuku amuamu tētahi tangata ki a rātou mo tēnei take, engari i muri i tā rātou kōrero ki taua tangata, kaore ngā Pirihimana e koke te whakatewhanga mō tēnei take.